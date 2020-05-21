Warming up just in time for the holiday weekend

We’ll have to deal with clouds and below average temperatures for just one more day and then we’ll start to warm up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this weekend.

An upper level low will continue to spin just to our north, this is the same upper level low that gave us overcast skies and cool temperatures on Wednesday. Today, the low will slowly lift to the north but it will still have some influence on our forecast. Expect clouds to linger with a few breaks in between and a chance for a few stray showers, especially this afternoon. High temperatures today will stay below average for most with many in the middle to upper 70s and low 80s.

Our pattern changes to a more summer-like feel starting Friday and into the holiday weekend, a chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible due to more heat and a little more humidity. High temperatures will jump to the middle to upper 80s on Friday to the low 90s by the weekend. We’ll keep this pattern heading into Memorial Day as well, so if you have plans to cook out in the afternoon you may be dodging a few showers.