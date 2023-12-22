COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This morning readings will likely stay above freezing with the exception of a few areas to the north on this first full day of winter, also the shortest day of the year or the longest night of the year, whichever way you want to look at it.

High level cloudiness will continue to plague us as high temperatures climb into the low 60s and a few of us to the south in the mid 60s.

A warm weekend shaping up with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s ahead of a very strong Pacific storm system. This system will be our next rainmaker and unfortunately arriving on Christmas Day.

Rain showers from this Pacific storm system arrive as early as Saturday evening with some light showers. Rain coverage spreads through the overnight into Christmas morning with soaking rains. Showers will likely linger into Tuesday before turning colder for much of the rest of the week.