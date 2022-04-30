COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For the remainder of the weekend weather pattern remains sluggish and stagnant, but dodging a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures remain warm as afternoon highs climb into the mid 80s.

A few weak shortwaves try to move through the southeast, but ridge of high pressure remains strong and will hold off these systems from fully sweeping through the region. However, we will see a few stray showers and storms each afternoon.

Temperatures steadily climb into the upper 80s through midweek with a few areas getting into the low 90s. Another boundary tries to move through the southeast and this one just might. Slightly cooler temperatures instore for next weekend with highs in the low 80s.