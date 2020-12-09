 

Warming up while remaining sunny through the end of the week

7 Day Forecast

THROUGH END OF THE WEEK: Staying dry and trending warmer for Thursday and Friday. Mornings will start off cool, but not as cold as several mornings saw this week with afternoon highs climbing quickly into the upper 60s and a few areas hitting 70.

WEEKEND: Our weekend storm system continues to remain very unsettled and a lot of uncertainty surrounding this rain chance. Rain chances want to move in late Saturday ahead of one frontal system and then that moves out. Potentially Sunday, the Euro model solution, brings in another surge of moisture that will more showers to the region through early Monday morning. Both major models do bring in much colder air behind the system which ever solution plays out.

NEXT WEEK: Once this weekend system clears us starting Monday, colder air settles back into the southeast with another cold morning to start Tuesday then another frontal system moves in for mid-week bringing another chance for showers.

Wednesday

65° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 65° 39°

Thursday

69° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 69° 41°

Friday

69° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

70° / 52°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 70° 52°

Sunday

66° / 41°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 66° 41°

Monday

54° / 34°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 54° 34°

Tuesday

57° / 41°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 57° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

11 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

12 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

1 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

3 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

5 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

6 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

7 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
40°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
43°

49°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

6 PM
Clear
0%
61°

