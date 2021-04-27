Warming up with a tad bit more cloud cover, rain returns by the end of the week.

Columbus, GA-(WRBL) A steady stream of high clouds will be in our forecast today and temperatures will remain above normal with a south wind around 5-10 mph. High pressure remains in control so our rainfall chances will be slim through at least Thursday night.

Temperatures over the next couple of days will continue to rise with most of the News 3 viewing area reaching the middle to a few upper 80s. A south wind will bring in a little more moisture so it may begin to feel a little more humid but it will be nothing compared to what we deal with over the middle to late summer. Normal high temperatures should be in the middle to upper 70s, so this will begin to feel more like early summer.

A cold front will move in on Friday and we’ll have the chance to receive some beneficial rainfall. A few showers may linger early Saturday morning as the system continues to exit but should be gone by sunrise.

We’ll stay at or slightly above normal through the weekend and into early next week.