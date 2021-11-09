Warming up with increasing clouds, staying dry through mid-week

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-A chilly morning will transition to a warm and above average day as temperatures warm up quickly. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for a majority of the day but clouds will begin to build in by the late afternoon and early evening. We’ll stay dry today as our next system is stationary across the central and southern plains.

Our next cold front will arrive by Thursday and this will give us a chance for a few showers ahead of the front and also along the front. This should quickly exit with only a few remaining sprinkles by Friday morning and a mixture of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures will dip back to below average behind the front.

A second front will slide through by Saturday morning and this will bring a bigger shot of cooler air to the News 3 viewing area for Saturday afternoon and also on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to only reach the middle to upper 50s and overnight temperatures will once again flirt with the middle to a few low 30s, especially Sunday morning.