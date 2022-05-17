COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The front has passed and high pressure has settled in, plenty of sunshine in the forecast today and through the end of the week. Despite a “cold front” temperatures will remain very warm, we’ll actually warm up by the middle to end of the week with mid 90s moving in for some parts of the News 3 viewing area.

Rain chances will continue to remain very slim for the rest of the week, the best chance for showers and rumbles of thunder will come this weekend. As of right now, we are about 1.50” below average for rainfall so any little bit will help pull us out of a deficit.

Due to more clouds and the chance for rain, temperatures will begin to fall back to more seasonable by the end of the weekend and early next week.