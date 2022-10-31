COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Watch out for dense fog especially in our east Alabama counties, Dense Fog Advisory through 9 AM CDT.

A Few light showers this morning but this will not last all day, by midday the cold front will have passed. Clouds will decrease through the morning into the second half of the day, temperatures will be dependent on how soon clouds can decrease; most will top out in the low to middle 70s.

Trick or Treat:

No rain in the forecast with some sun, temperatures will be rather cool especially as the sun begins to set.