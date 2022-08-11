Columbus, Ga (WRBL)– More showers and storms in the forecast today, a few may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Storm damage from Wednesday is a gentle reminder that winds up to 40-50 mph can cause issues so please be aware of any storm later today. Slightly below average this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.



Big changes are on the way as a cold front moves through Friday and the first half of the weekend. Behind this front, drier and slightly cooler air moves in leaving the second half of the weekend feeling less humid with sunshine.



Stray showers and storms will continue through next week as we jump back up into the upper 80s to low 90s.