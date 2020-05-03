Watching a few disturbances to our North; should remain dry till Tuesday

Our quiet and pleasant pattern will be coming to an end soon. A stationary boundary towards our north will let a few disturbances pass just north of the News 3 viewing area over the next several days. For this we have increased cloud coverage from mostly sunny to partly sunny mainly in the afternoon. A cold front does move through the region late Tuesday with a round of light showers and possibly one of two thunderstorms – not anticipating any severe weather.

Cooler and seasonable temperatures behind the Tuesday front with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s and low 80s. Another frontal boundary does arrive Friday with more isolated showers and storms. This frontal system will bring a better chance of rain to the valley.

Much cooler air behind this frontal system as we approach next weekend. Temperatures will be running below average with a few mornings back into the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. That’s roughly 5-6 degrees below average.