Watching more storms for Wednesday

Enjoy the seasonable and sunny conditions for tomorrow because they are slowly coming to an end.

We are WEATHER AWARE Wednesday for another storm system. Good news, this system appears to be much weaker than the past couple of systems that have hit the southeast. However, we can still reaching damaging straight line winds up to 60 mph, quarter sized hail and and isolated spin-up tornado.

After this system, we return back to sunny and seasonable conditions as we wrap the month of April. High pressure builds and temperatures will be on the uptick for this upcoming weekend. We are talking about mid to upper 80s with possibly a couple 90s on the board.