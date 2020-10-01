We are holding on to fall weather but not for any rainfall in the forecast

What you see is what you get…SUNSHINE! The forecast remains the same because we are seeing one dry front after another reinforce this great weather pattern we are in. The readings will only fluctuate a degree or two for highs and overnight lows. The mid-70s and low 50s will be the rule of thumb over the next week.

Tropics: The only way for us to capture any rainfall would be from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. The disturbance will stay to our south and west due to high pressure to the east. A trough that dips down into southern Florida is stalled and bringing us sunshine. Rainfall looks very unlikely. The extended forecast doesn’t have the disturbance developing much, but we will have to wait and see within the coming days.