We are stalled out in an unsettled pattern and it will be worth the fair-weather system this weekend

A cold front is stalled-out across the region and we are trapped in the warmer portion or southern portion of the cold front, with humid and warm air.

The forecast will continues with several waves of showers and storms.

We are also tracking several disturbances along the front, which will trigger showers and storms and the next disturbance times-out late Tuesday into the day early Wednesday.

In between the stronger waves there could be any pop-up or (convective) type storms, which will happen at any given time in the afternoon.

A stronger High pressure “Fair Weather” system will build from the north and dry us out just in time for the weekend.