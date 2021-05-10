 

We are stalled out in an unsettled pattern and it will be worth the fair-weather system this weekend

A cold front is stalled-out across the region and we are trapped in the warmer portion or southern portion of the cold front, with humid and warm air.

The forecast will continues with several waves of showers and storms.

We are also tracking several disturbances along the front, which will trigger showers and storms and the next disturbance times-out late Tuesday into the day early Wednesday.

In between the stronger waves there could be any pop-up or (convective) type storms, which will happen at any given time in the afternoon.

A stronger High pressure “Fair Weather” system will build from the north and dry us out just in time for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 77° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 63% 82° 62°

Wednesday

69° / 52°
Showers
Showers 67% 69° 52°

Thursday

64° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 53°

Friday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 52°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 78° 56°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 81° 61°

