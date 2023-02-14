Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-WEATHER AWARE: Thursday 10 pm-Friday 7 am-The forecast is looking consistent on each model run for the potential for very sporadic or an isolated severe storm or two. The “risk” is concentrated mainly over our east Alabama counties.

The front and dynamics of wind shear and energy appear to be lost after 3 am but we have to see what is along the front, so I extended the time through the early morning. Kaylee will be in early and Cody through the early overnight to determine coverage.

The remainder of Friday through the weekend looks fabulous. Cooler but the sunshine will add to an amazing weekend.

Next week we will begin to warm once again with a more benign pattern, with a stalled front more west to east. This pattern will see fast-moving but weak disturbances tracking across the region from a stalled front. Readings will quickly head back into the 70s.