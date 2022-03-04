Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The forecast tonight will become partly cloudy. This is from a weak system from the west and some Atlantic high moisture in the form of high clouds passing across the region.

There will be above-average spring-like readings tonight and for the end of the weekend. These clouds only indicate a weak disturbance with no rain, just yet in the forecast.

Readings will continue to hover around 82-85° through Sunday. We will then see a more organized front across the Southern Plains, which will stall across the region.

The air mass across the mid-section of the country remains the same through Monday of next week, with no organized storms to bring us rainfall, until Tuesday morning.

Wednesday a well-organized system develops in the Gulf of Mexico and lifts across the region, with showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Watching farther west for a severe weather set-up and likely a marginal risk for us locally.

The forecast will cool back down with average readings near 69° for highs and low to mid-40s for lows. The longer-range model indicates a cold pattern shift a week from this Saturday, with much colder air. Welcome to spring weather.