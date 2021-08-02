We welcome August a little cooler with a chance for showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Here we are a new month and it will start off cooler and a little stormy compared to the end of July!

Speaking of July, we spent a majority of the month on the cool side with below average temperatures, only 18 out of the 31 days were at or above 90 degrees. The month was also wet with over 5 inches of rain, over an inch above normal.

August will start a little bit of the same, cool and wet with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will slide through the News 3 viewing area, the best chance for showers and storms will be between 2PM-8PM. Some storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds but severe weather will be low.

Staying in the 80s with isolated showers and storms for the remainder of the week and into the first half of the weekend as we return to our normal pattern.