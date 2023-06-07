COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking energy and storms across the viewing area this evening ahead of our frontal system that will arrive Thursday. Readings overnight will fall into the mid to upper 60s with temperatures near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies with isolated thunderstorms.

Friday and Saturday weak high pressure moves in, drying us out while temperatures stay near 90, but more showers and storms are back in the forecast for the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures remain close to seasonal averages, but isolated showers and storms return as we see an advancing cold front that arrives Monday. Monday scattered showers and storms will be possible as the front moves through with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Rain tapers off midweek, but stray showers and storms will stay in the forecast as temperatures climb into the low 90s.