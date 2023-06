Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A weak cold front will push across the News 3 viewing area Thursday, you won’t notice much but a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. In terms of temperatures, highs are still expected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Drier air moves in for Friday and even into Saturday, we will likely see sunshine and passing clouds with highs nearing 90s. By the end of the weekend and into early next week, another chance for rain and storms will enter the forecast.