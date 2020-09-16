WEATHER ALERT: Bands from Hurricane Sally will bring heavy rain, flash flooding and the potential for brief spin-up tornadoes to the area today.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Sally officially made landfall this morning near Gulf Shores Alabama as a category 2 hurricane with maximum winds at 105 mph.

Slow moving Sally will move inland and bring heavy rain to the area starting late this morning and lasting through the afternoon and evening. Weather Alert today for the potential of Flash Flooding and a brief spin up tornado. These spin-up tornadoes may happen with little to no warning as they are often embedded in rain so be sure to have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

The biggest threat for the area won’t be tornadoes but will be the heavy rain as this will be a prolonged rain event. Areas of Flash Flooding are possible which is why we have Flash Flood Watches for the area through Thursday evening. Be alert to changing conditions and never drive over flooded roadways, remember to Turn around Don’t Drown. 

Heavy rain will continue overnight and into Thursday morning/early afternoon, some areas could pick up nearly 8-10 inches of rain by the time this is over.

Calmer and drier weather will move into the area for Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 68°
Rain and wind
Rain and wind 100% 70° 68°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Rain
Rain 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 67°

Saturday

73° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 73° 58°

Sunday

74° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 74° 55°

Monday

75° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 75° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 77° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

9 AM
Showers
60%
68°

67°

10 AM
Showers
40%
67°

68°

11 AM
Showers
60%
68°

69°

12 PM
Light Rain
90%
69°

69°

1 PM
Rain
100%
69°

70°

2 PM
Rain
100%
70°

69°

3 PM
Rain
100%
69°

69°

4 PM
Rain
90%
69°

70°

5 PM
Rain/Wind
90%
70°

69°

6 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
69°

69°

7 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
69°

69°

8 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
69°

70°

9 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

10 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

71°

11 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

72°

12 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
72°

72°

1 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
72°

73°

2 AM
Rain
100%
73°

73°

3 AM
Rain
100%
73°

73°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
73°

73°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
73°

73°

6 AM
Rain
80%
73°

73°

7 AM
Rain
90%
73°

73°

8 AM
Rain
80%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories