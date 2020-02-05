WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain with severe threat increasing around 4AM-2PM

Consistent rainfall will continue through Thursday afternoon, with embedded storms with heavy torrential rain at times. Tonight we have Round #1 from our southern counties 5PM-9PM, with a threat for isolated strong storms with damaging wind.

Round #2 comes in the morning around 4AM- 2PM with a ramped-up threat for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

Rain totals will range from 3-5” across the viewing area. The saturated grounds coupled with the embedded thunderstorms will add to many fallen trees.

The severe threat remains the same tonight but increases to moderate south and east of Columbus Thursday morning throughout the afternoon.