WEATHER ALERT: Multiple rounds of storms today; Strong to severe storms likely later today.

We’ll see at least three rounds of storms today with one in the morning, another in the afternoon and evening and then one early Monday morning. The storms this afternoon and evening and early Monday morning will be the strongest and will have the potential to produce severe weather

ROUND ONE:

Round one of storms will be this morning through 2 PM as a warm front lifts through the area. These storms may become severe or just below severe limits due to hail and strong winds; heavy rain will also be possible.

ROUND TWO:

Round two of storms will happen from 2 PM-10PM. Any storm that forms during this time will have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, very heavy rainfall and tornadoes. Stay weather alert and have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings if they area issued and be sure to have your safety kit and severe weather plan ready to go if you must use them.

ROUND THREE:

A third round of storms will move in from 10 PM- 2 AM Monday morning. Just like the second round, this round will also have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. This will mainly be a line of storms that will move out of central Alabama and will quickly move to the east and will make it through the entire WRBL viewing area by 3 AM eastern time.

MONDAY

At the moment it looks as is storms will be out of the area by sunrise with a few spotty showers left over, clouds will begin to decrease by lunch time and we’ll see some sun by the afternoon.