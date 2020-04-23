WEATHER ALERT: Rounds of storms today with some of them becoming strong to severe

UPDATE:

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed the entire area under a slight risk or level 2 out of 5 for severe weather, this is different from this mornings level 3 out of 5. While our severe risk has lowered because of storms this morning, we still need to keep a close eye on any storms that form during 3 PM – 8 PM for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and hail.

Round # 1

Continues to move through the area with heavy rain and gusty winds, we’ll start to see this round wrapping up just after lunchtime. A small break in the rain may be possible between 1-2 PM ET.

Round # 2

This round of storms will move in from 3 PM – 8 PM and will depend on how strong and how long the morning storms stick around. If storms from the morning stick around through the afternoon then our atmosphere may not have enough time to recover and scattered showers and storms may not be able to develop. This round will have the greatest severe threat with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding. Again, what happens and how strong the second round of storms will get is dependent on how long morning storms last.