WEATHER ALERT: Several waves of strong to severe storms Sunday

We are heading into an active pattern, but right on time for severe weather season, over the next week with several chances of strong to severe storms, with some including tornadoes.

Saturday’s cold front that moved through early, will start to lift back up as a warm front Sunday morning producing heavy rain with some damaging wind gusts along with potential for hail. Most of this activity should be elevated (high cloud base above the ground.)





Once the warm front passes, the atmosphere will start to destabilize across much of the southeast, this is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good chuck of the southeast under an enhanced risk of severe weather, that equates to a 3 out of 5 risk on the severe weather scale. All hazards will be possible. SPC has raised the risk to moderate for our neighbors across Alabama and Mississippi. This upgrade bumps them to a 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Heading into the afternoon and evening, more storms are expected, with a possibility of a few discrete supercells forming. Some hi-res short term models have hinted at this but overall confidence is not there at this time. But the atmosphere will be able to support these kinds of storms, which have a higher probability of producing tornadoes.

By the evening, our main event starts to march across the southeast with either a mesoscale convective system (MCS) or a squall line. Both of these can produce strong straight line winds along with a few spin-up tornadoes.

With our severe weather window pretty much opened all day for Sunday, many areas will receive a lot of rainfall from this system. Projected rainfall totals run anywhere from 2-4″ across the News 3 viewing area. For this, areas of east Alabama have already been placed under a Flash Flood Watch until late Sunday.

Once this system clears Monday, we have a three day window to get ready for our next system which appears to arrive Thursday into Friday with another chance of severe storms on the heels of that one for next weekend. Specifics on theses storms are too far out for anything exact.

Lastly, know your plan ahead of time. Prepare now while you have time, so you know what to do when you have to act on your plan. Have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts (NOAA weather radio, emergency alerts via cellular phone, and download the WRBL radar app.)