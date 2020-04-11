WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely Sunday into overnight Monday

This afternoon and evening was quiet and pleasant; however, things will be changing in your First Alert Forecast for late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Sunday AM (Round 1) — Not much locally but we are Alert — We are going to watch where the warm front lies. It’s most likely going to be between Atlanta and Upstate South Carolina. This being said will bring thunderstorms with a low tornado parameter for the region until the cold front gets into Alabama. Locally we will see breezy and windy conditions ahead and behind this system. A few showers possible in the AM. 1-3” of rainfall for this event and locally higher in storms.

Sunday Afternoon (Round 2 – 2 pm – 7 pm) — From Montgomery along I-85 northeastward needs to be watched for some enhancement and possible isolated tornadoes and damaging wind. Hail will range quarter to golf ball sized hail or 1 3/4” in diameter mainly across our Alabama counties. The question of any renegade storms excel farther east into Georgia, to be seen.

7 pm – Midnight — A lull but if there’s any acceleration anything can change. WE ARE STILL ON GUARD WATCHING.

Midnight – 7 am (Last and Final Round) — Albeit our models peg this at 2 am all across our East Alabama’s Counties through our entire Georgia counties by 7 am Monday morning. All hazards mentioned above are still likely. And this being our busiest time, non stop coverage.