WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely Sunday into overnight Monday

7 Day Forecast

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

This afternoon and evening was quiet and pleasant; however, things will be changing in your First Alert Forecast for late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Sunday AM (Round 1) — Not much locally but we are Alert — We are going to watch where the warm front lies. It’s most likely going to be between Atlanta and Upstate South Carolina. This being said will bring thunderstorms with a low tornado parameter for the region until the cold front gets into Alabama. Locally we will see breezy and windy conditions ahead and behind this system.  A few showers possible in the AM. 1-3” of rainfall for this event and locally higher in storms. 

Sunday Afternoon (Round 2 – 2 pm – 7 pm) — From Montgomery along I-85 northeastward needs to be watched for some enhancement and possible isolated tornadoes and damaging wind. Hail will range quarter to golf ball sized hail or 1 3/4” in diameter mainly across our Alabama counties. The question of any renegade storms excel farther east into Georgia, to be seen.  

7 pm – Midnight — A lull but if there’s any acceleration anything can change. WE ARE STILL ON GUARD WATCHING. 

Midnight – 7 am (Last and Final Round) — Albeit our models peg this at 2 am all across our East Alabama’s Counties through our entire Georgia counties by 7 am Monday morning. All hazards mentioned above are still likely. And this being our busiest time, non stop coverage. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories