A line of storms will move in shortly after 10AM/9 AM central, these storms will be capable of producing strong winds, very heavy rain and a brief spin up tornado. Once the initial line moves through, we’ll begin to see rounds of heavy rainfall that could top 3-5 inches with locally higher amounts, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until early Friday morning for this reason.

Expect a few early showers on Friday and then partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening.