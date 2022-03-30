COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another strong storm system on tap to bring damaging winds, tornadoes, small hail and potential for flooding across the southeast. We will see several hazards before and during the duration of the event.

WIND ADVISORY: This will precede this storm system arriving late Wednesday into Friday morning. Winds gusting up to 25 mph not related to storms, only the pressure gradient. High Wind Warning issued for areas to our west across Mississippi and Louisiana and Arkansas. For us locally we will see gusts potentially up to 40-45 mph.

WEATHER ALERT: Thursday Morning (1am-7am): The system will weaken when the squall line enters our east central Alabama area and appears to bow, which means everyone across the region will experience 20-40 mph wind gusts along the physical line. The slight risk will see an elevated storm or two, with isolated damaging wind or a tornado.

ENHANCED RISK:​ We now have an enhanced risk for our eastern Alabama counties. Best chance for an embedded tornado, strong winds and heavy rain.

East Alabama counties have the highest risk for a tornado. 10-15% chance for a given point within a 25 mile radius. A significant tornado can be possible in the hatched region, which includes all of our Alabama counties.