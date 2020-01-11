WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.

What to expect:

7 AM – 1 PM (6 AM CT – 12 PM CT):

Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy with the chance for a few light showers and sprinkles, I do not anticipate any of this to be severe. If you have errands to run this morning be sure to grab an umbrella or rain jacket.

2 PM – 5 PM (1 PM CT – 4 PM CT):

A few isolated showers and storms may begin to form in central Alabama out ahead of the squall line. if storms can stay by themselves, they will have to be watched closely for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

6 PM – 10 PM: (5 PM CT-9 PM CT)

The main squall line will begin to move into the Chattahoochee Valley with very heavy rain, damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes within the line. By 10 PM eastern it will be in eastern sections of the viewing are and will exit by 11 PM.