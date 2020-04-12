WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, damaging winds will be present Sunday evening into early Monday morning

7 Day Forecast

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday Afternoon (4 pm – 6 pm) — From Montgomery along I-85 northeastward needs to be watched for some enhancement and possible isolated tornadoes and damaging wind. Hail will range quarter to golf ball sized hail or 1 3/4” in diameter mainly across our Alabama counties. The question of any renegade storms excel farther east into Georgia, to be seen.  

8 pm – Midnight — A lull but if there’s any acceleration anything can change. WE ARE STILL ON GUARD WATCHING. 

Midnight – 7 am (Last and Final Round) — Albeit our models peg this at 2 am all across our East Alabama’s Counties through our entire Georgia counties by 7 am Monday morning. All hazards mentioned above are still likely. And this being our busiest time, non stop coverage. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories