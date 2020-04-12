WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, damaging winds will be present Sunday evening into early Monday morning

Sunday Afternoon (4 pm – 6 pm) — From Montgomery along I-85 northeastward needs to be watched for some enhancement and possible isolated tornadoes and damaging wind. Hail will range quarter to golf ball sized hail or 1 3/4” in diameter mainly across our Alabama counties. The question of any renegade storms excel farther east into Georgia, to be seen.











8 pm – Midnight — A lull but if there’s any acceleration anything can change. WE ARE STILL ON GUARD WATCHING.

Midnight – 7 am (Last and Final Round) — Albeit our models peg this at 2 am all across our East Alabama’s Counties through our entire Georgia counties by 7 am Monday morning. All hazards mentioned above are still likely. And this being our busiest time, non stop coverage.