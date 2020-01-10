WEATHER ALERT: Watching central Alabama closely 2CT/3ET, then Squall line 5CT-8ET brings another threat

The short term forecast is the most important this Saturday, with the possibility of isolated storms developing well ahead of the squall line and the anticipation is it’ll be between 3 and 5 p.m., north and south of the line of Montgomery.

If we see these cells developing, it may tell a story of a more potent system and we need to pay close attention to this early afternoon.

Otherwise, if the main line accelerates and envelops this air ahead of time, it would be best and in our favor for a squally wind event, with a few weak spin up tornadoes.

This could be somewhere between 6 and 8 p.m., depending on the model, entering into our Phenix City/Columbus, Ga. area.

Sunday, there should be a bit of a break with a few afternoon showers and the same front lifts back north and eventually becomes a set up for an unsettled week ahead.

It’s possible we may become Weather Aware Monday and Tuesday next week, with some scattered showers but not as bad farther east. We’re watching weak disturbances riding along the front directing them across the region with a few strong thunderstorms.

This unsettled pattern looks like it’ll continue on through Thursday.