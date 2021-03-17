WEATHER ALERT: Wednesday Afternoon and evening through Thursday morning

The top story of the day will be the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening and then again overnight into early Thursday morning.
This afternoon and evening ( 2 PM – 10 PM): Isolated shower or storm possible, any storm that forms and remains discrete has the potential to produce severe weather. Strong winds, hail and tornadoes are possible with these types of storms.
Tonight into 9 AM Thursday AM: The initial cold front moving across the area will give us the chance for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible especially if the line can remain broken.