 

WEATHER ALERT: Wednesday Afternoon and evening through Thursday morning

7 Day Forecast

The top story of the day will be the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening and then again overnight into early Thursday morning.

This afternoon and evening ( 2 PM – 10 PM): Isolated shower or storm possible, any storm that forms and remains discrete has the potential to produce severe weather. Strong winds, hail and tornadoes are possible with these types of storms.

Tonight into 9 AM Thursday AM: The initial cold front moving across the area will give us the chance for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible especially if the line can remain broken. 

Tuesday

55° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 55° 58°

Wednesday

75° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 75° 66°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 93% 72° 46°

Friday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 43°

Saturday

62° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 62° 38°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Hourly Forecast

56°

6 AM
Foggy
17%
56°

57°

7 AM
Foggy
18%
57°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
58°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
62°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
66°

67°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
67°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
69°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
71°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
70°

72°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
72°

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
74°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
68°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

68°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
68°

