Columbus, GA (WRBL)-Weather Aware, 10 PM-3 AM: The forecast confidence for torrential rainfall and local flooding with isolated tornadoes, especially or east Alabama counties.

Right now we are tracking these renegade storms lifting ahead of the squall line potentially becoming strong or tornadic.

For the entire News 3 viewing area, we will be tracking storms for 5 hours nonstop. I do not expect too many changes from this point forward except to say the event is over and the threat will be over.

Weather forecast: The system will be impacting the entire region around 11/10 CT.

1.5-3.5” of rainfall is possible for the entire region until the front sweeps through late morning Thursday.

There is an ENHANCED (3 out of 5) and SIGHT RISK (2 out of 5) across the two-state area with the highest confidence across Barbour and Bullock Counties.

A MARGINAL RISK (1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms with weak rotation but most of the energy will be all northeast of Columbus. This is subject to change.

A break of sun Thursday afternoon through Friday before our next storm system moves through Saturday.