COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Strong storm system still on tap to bring several weather hazards to the southeast. The first being the threat for severe storms with potential for tornadoes. The secondary threat comes behind the front with unseasonably cold and windy conditions.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Weather Aware 10PM to 4AM for the threat of severe thunderstorms that pose the risk of producing damaging winds that could bring down trees along with a few isolated tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the News 3 viewing area under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. An enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) has been posted for a good chunk of south Georgia.

SATURDAY: Early morning severe thunderstorms move out as the cold front passes through then temperatures turn sharply colder and winds kick up out of the northwest gusting to 25-30 mph.

Wind Advisory has been posted for a good majority of the the viewing area as non-thunderstorm wind gusts could easily top 40 mph in some areas behind this very strong storm system.

SUNDAY: Temperatures falling into the mid 20s with wind chill values in the low 20s as this unseasonably cold air mass filters in. Sunny and windy through the afternoon as temperatures struggle to climb out of the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming ahead of another gulf low with will brush the area Tuesday with a few isolated showers and storms. Few lingering showers Wednesday as temperatures return more seasonable.