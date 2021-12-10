WEATHER AWARE 3-10PM: Few strong storms likely as cold front moves in Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Strong cold front advancing eastward producing severe weather across the mid south where a moderate risk for severe weather is outlined. For us, our threat will be much lower but severe weather potential does remain in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good chunk of the News 3 viewing area under a marginal risk for severe storms. This risk is from a line from Eufaula to Ellaville. The window to see severe storms opens up at 3 PM/2 PM central and going to 10 PM/ 9 PM central. The good news, as this system advances eastward model guidance continues to show weakening along the frontal axis as the main dynamics will be displaced to our north.

Once this system clears expect drier and sunnier conditions for Sunday with breezy conditions. For the week ahead drier and calmer conditions remain with comfortable temperatures.