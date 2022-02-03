WEATHER AWARE: 8 PM-2AM starts across east-central Alabama with a few strong storms and torrential rain

Columbus, GA (WRBL)-There will be a squall line bringing a few strong thunderstorms on the leading edge, with significant wind gusts up to 45 mph. Along this line, there will be the flash flood threat briefly across east-central Alabama when the line holds up as a marginal risk.

The impacts across central Alabama are at a higher risk for damaging winds with a few severe storms and possibly an isolated tornado along the squall line.

When the main threat passes, we will see the system stall, and several waves will continue to bring moderate to heavy showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms but I’m not expecting these to become severe.

The weekend will clear and become more stable, and we will cool down back to average early February readings.