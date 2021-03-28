WEATHER AWARE: A line of storms which could be strong possible between 11 AM and 6 PM.

After a break in the storms on Saturday we are once again weather aware today for the potential for strong/severe storms.

Sunday morning will start off dry, cloudy and muggy with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll continue to warm up though the morning and reaching the low 70s by noon.

A cold front will begin to approach the area late this morning into the early afternoon bringing a line of storms with it. At the moment the stronger storms look to stay to our northeast but a few may become strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain as the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero so a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in a stronger storm.

Storms should end by the early evening and a few showers will likely remain before drying out and clearing out late this evening and overnight.