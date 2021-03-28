 

WEATHER AWARE: A line of storms which could be strong possible between 11 AM and 6 PM.

After a break in the storms on Saturday we are once again weather aware today for the potential for strong/severe storms. 

Sunday morning will start off dry, cloudy and muggy with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll continue to warm up though the morning and reaching the low 70s by noon.

A cold front will begin to approach the area late this morning into the early afternoon bringing a line of storms with it. At the moment the stronger storms look to stay to our northeast but a few may become strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain as the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero so a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in a stronger storm. 

Storms should end by the early evening and a few showers will likely remain before drying out and clearing out late this evening and overnight.

Sunday

74° / 44°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 74° 44°

Monday

70° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 51°

Tuesday

74° / 63°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 74° 63°

Wednesday

76° / 40°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 76° 40°

Thursday

57° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 57° 35°

Friday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 37°

Saturday

68° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 68° 43°

Hourly Forecast

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
70°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
22%
72°

74°

1 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
94%
74°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
73°

73°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
68°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
66°

64°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
64°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
59°

57°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
57°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
55°

53°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

52°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
52°

51°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
51°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°

47°

6 AM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

7 AM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

