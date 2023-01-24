Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-WEATHER AWARE: 4 AM/3CT-8 AM/7CT: The forecast remains on track with rain and thunderstorms moving into Central Alabama tonight through tomorrow morning as an area of low pressure approaches from the west.

This is a strong low-pressure system, with windy conditions along the entire line whether it is severe or not.

Expect gusts to 45 mph and it will strengthen as it moves into our mild air mass, causing the air to rise rapidly and produce high-based thunderstorms along the line.

There will be a few areas farther south, with the upper 60s, so this will add even more instability.

Changes from the previous forecast: No changes have been made to severe threats. Non-thunderstorm winds have slightly increased.