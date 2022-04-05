COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Round one of storms winding down across the News 3 viewing area after bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall and numerous tornado warnings.

Now our focus shifts to our next round of storms that will impact us for your Wednesday. Wednesday’s threat is very conditional on the rainfall we saw on Tuesday, but the Storm Prediction Center has outlined an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk for severe storms across a good majority of the region. A standard slight risk is posted for the remainder of the viewing area.

Wednesday Noon into early Thursday morning Damaging winds Isolated tornadoes Hail up to quarters Flooding possible



Wednesday we will likely see afternoon storms form from daytime heating with the possibility of producing gusty winds and hail. These storms might inhibit more storms into the evening, but that is uncertain.

More showers and storms are possible along the main frontal axis that will move in after midnight and into early Thursday morning.