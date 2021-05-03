 

Weather Aware: Another round Tuesday afternoon and evening for severe storms

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Aware Tuesday-SLIGHT/ENHANCED, All of I-85 North and West:  1PM-11PM Tuesday-Wednesday 4am southern counties. First Round and second rounds converge  1pm-6pm then 7pm-11pm needs to be watched for a strong MCS (MESOSCALE Convective System or long-lived complex storms) type system from the north and then a second wave being kicked off later in the day from the west, this is the actual cold front.

We are under a Marginal Risk or a 2 out of 5 for confidence for severe weather all south and east of I-85 and 3 out of 5 north and west of I-85.  This would include damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. Torrential rainfall will be present with these storms, up 3”of rainfall.

Weather Aware Wednesday morning-MARGINAL– Appears to be clear but late Tuesday night lingering just after midnight potentially Wednesday early but the rest of Wednesday looks great, with the exception of a few showers and storms not severe and the strongest line dips farther south and east.

Late Wednesday through Mother’s Day looks great!

*This is a strong seasonal cold front with a noticeable change in lower readings and much drier air Thursday and especially Friday morning when we dip to the lower 50s and possibly readings in some areas down into the upper 40s for lows.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

66° / 64°
Rain
Rain 0% 66° 64°

Tuesday

86° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 86° 66°

Wednesday

81° / 56°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 68% 81° 56°

Thursday

79° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 79° 54°

Friday

77° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 77° 54°

Saturday

83° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 83° 61°

Sunday

87° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
98%
66°

67°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
67°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
66°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
69°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
73°

74°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
74°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
76°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
79°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
80°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
84°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
76°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
69°

70°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

72°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
72°

72°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
72°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories