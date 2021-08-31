WEATHER AWARE: Bands from Ida will bring the chance for gusty winds, heavy rain and brief tornadoes today

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Ida is now a tropical depression but still packing a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds and brief spin up tornadoes.

After a lull overnight, we’ll have two rounds of storms today and both will happen during our commutes. The first round will happen this morning as the main energy from Ida moves north of the area, a feeder band will continue to move from the west to the east. Due to the amount of energy within the atmosphere, we’ll be primed to see heavy rain, gusty winds and a brief spin up tornado.

The next round of storms will likely form shortly before the evening commute and push through during our 5-6 p.m. commute. Same threats apply as these storms push east .

Ida will continue to weaken on Wednesday and we’ll be left with a few wrap around showers as the main energy moves north of Georgia.