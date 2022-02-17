Weather Aware: Calm and warm for most of the day, a line of storms will move in between 9 PM and 3 AM Friday.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Most of Thursday will stay dry and mild with high temperatures reaching the middle 70s despite the lack in complete sunshine. Be sure to hold on to your hats, a strong southerly wind will increase through the morning into the afternoon with gust up to 30 mph.

A dynamic will pull out of the central and southern plains and track east through the day, it will reach our area late tonight into early Friday morning. The News 3 viewing area remains under a marginal risk for severe weather with the stronger storms to likely stay well to our northwest over Mississippi, western Alabama and into Tennessee. Strong winds and heavy rain will be the primary threat with the line of storms tonight.

By 3 AM storms will have moved out and in fact by our morning commute we’ll begin to clear out. We will be a little cooler but still comfortable on Friday and into the weekend but we’ll bounce back to the 70s early next week.