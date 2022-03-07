COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-After a gorgeous weekend with sun and warm temperatures, we’ve got some big changes in the forecast. Today will be the last day of the 80s for the foreseeable future, we’ll add in a chance for showers and storms as a cold front approaches. A round of isolated showers will move in by midday to early afternoon, the actual line of storms associated with the cold front will swing through by the evening commute. This line should weaken as it approaches the area but a few storms may become strong with gusty winds, the best chance for strong storms will likely stay north of the area.

We’ll continue with the chance for showers and storms this week as an unsettled pattern moves in. Temperatures will remain in the 70s until the end of the week when a stronger cold front moves in. Behind this front, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for daytime highs. Cold air returns for early Sunday morning with early morning temperatures slightly below freezing.