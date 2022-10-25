Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking a chance for strong/severe storms late tonight through early Wednesday morning due to a cold front.

Most of your Tuesday will stay dry, in fact, we will see some sun during the morning with increasing clouds through midday. Strong southerly winds ahead of the front will push temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon and early evening. You will notice a gusty, warmer, and cloudier evening commute but again you’ll be able to move around freely.

Best time for storms will be between 9 PM through 2 AM Wednesday from west to east as a thin line of storms associated with the cold front moves through. A few storms within this line may contain strong winds as the primary threat and of course heavy rain and frequent lighting.

Behind the front, cooler and slightly breezy with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low 70s for Wednesday but back to average Thursday-Friday.