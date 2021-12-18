WEATHER AWARE: Chance for strong storms between 11am-7pm

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A cold front will approach the area today brining a line of storms that may contain strong winds and heavy rain.

Now-10AM: Watch for a few areas of patchy fog and showers/sprinkles. Dense Fog Advisory for our extreme eastern counties through 10 AM EST

We will be weather aware from 11AM-7PM as a line of storms begins to approach the area. A few storms may form ahead of this line and those will need to be watched but the main line of storms looks to move in by 1 PM EST. We are under a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 for the threat of strong winds, the tornado risk is very low at this time.

We’ll continue with a few showers after 7 PM and these should not be severe, most of the rain and storms should exit by early Sunday morning.