 

WEATHER AWARE: Chance for strong storms between 11am-7pm

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A cold front will approach the area today brining a line of storms that may contain strong winds and heavy rain.

Now-10AM: Watch for a few areas of patchy fog and showers/sprinkles. Dense Fog Advisory for our extreme eastern counties through 10 AM EST

We will be weather aware from 11AM-7PM as a line of storms begins to approach the area. A few storms may form ahead of this line and those will need to be watched but the main line of storms looks to move in by 1 PM EST. We are under a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 for the threat of strong winds, the tornado risk is very low at this time. 

We’ll continue with a few showers after 7 PM and these should not be severe, most of the rain and storms should exit by early Sunday morning. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss