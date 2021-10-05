Weather Aware continues for localized flash flooding and for trees toppling because of saturated soils

There will be several rounds Wednesday morning for showers and thunderstorms across our Alabama and Georgia counties, keeping us Weather Aware through Thursday morning.

The main concern will be periods of heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of east-central Alabama and west-central Georgia through early Thursday morning.

Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches, with higher localized amounts, especially in the high terrain, forces the air to squeeze out more rainfall. Some of these totals will increase because of training storms. Northwest Muscogee county over the past 48 hours has seen just over 9” of rainfall.

Occasional thunderstorms increase the rate of rainfall for flooding and now an additional hazard of trees toppling over due to the loose soil.

Creeks and smaller streams could flood quickly and larger rivers will rise to bank full or higher by the latter half of the week. Outside of flooding concerns, a few stronger storms could also produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and downed trees due to saturated soils.