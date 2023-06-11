COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warm front moved through the region this morning bringing unsettled conditions for the remainder of the weekend and for a good majority of the upcoming work week.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue through this evening and tonight with a strong system that will come out of the northwest. With this system, we are Weather Aware for damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Timing will be late Sunday night just before midnight and lingering into the early morning hours of Monday before we see clearing once a cool front moves through.

Tuesday we start off dry but the cool front that moved through Monday will slowly start to drift back northward bringing in a chance of some late evening storms with another surge of strong to severe storms early Wednesday morning. Will likely be Weather Aware for this round of storms as we watch energy ride along the stalled boundary that will be present across the two-state.

Trending warmer in the extended forecast as we approach Father’s Day Weekend.