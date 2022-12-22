COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a strong Arctic cold front that will bring in dangerous wind chills and temperatures to the News 3 viewing area.

Today:

We will stay cloudy with a few passing showers late this afternoon and evening, high temperatures today will warm up to the middle/upper 50s and even a few low 60s south of Columbus.

A strong cold front will approach the area late this evening with more showers. Behind the front, temperatures will quickly fall, winds will become gusty and wind chills will be an issue. When we combine the wind plus the temperature it will feel like the single digits to below zero Friday morning through the afternoon.

The wind and cold will continue through the weekend with wind chill values below zero Saturday morning.