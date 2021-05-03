Weather Aware Days: SLIGHT Risk tonight and 2 rounds Tuesday for damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes

Weather Aware Through 9/8CT-SLIGHT: This pool of moist air is the fuel for thunderstorms being energized by a few strong shortwaves. This will be around through 9pmEt for any severe weather, despite storms and occasional showers through the overnight.

We are under a Slight Risk or a 2 out of 5 for confidence for severe weather. Damaging wind and hail mainly, low risk for tornadoes. Torrential rainfall will be present with these storms, with 1-3” per storm complex.

Weather Aware Tuesday-SLIGHT/ENHANCED, All of I-85 North and West: 1PM-12AM-Wednesday. First Round and second rounds converge 1PM-6pm then 7pm-Midnight needs to be watched for a strong MCS (MESOSCALE Convective System or long-lived complex storms) type system from the north and then a second wave being kicked off later in the day from the west, this is the actual cold front.

We are under a Marginal Risk or a 2 out of 5 for confidence for severe weather all south and east of I-85 and 3 out of 5 north and west of I-85. This would include damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. Torrential rainfall will be present with these storms, up 3”of rainfall.

Weather Aware Wednesday morning-MARGINAL– Appears to be clear but late Tuesday night lingering just after midnight potentially Wednesday early but the rest of Wednesday looks great, with the exception of a few showers and storms not severe and the strongest line dips farther south and east.

Late Wednesday through Mother’s Day looks great!

*This is a strong seasonal cold front with a noticeable change in lower readings and much drier air Thursday and especially Friday morning when we dip to the lower 50s and possibly readings in some areas down into the upper 40s for lows.