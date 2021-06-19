WEATHER AWARE: Early morning Father’s Day storms then clearing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Claudette continues to move inland bringing numerous showers and storms to the News 3 viewing area. Some of these storms have shown signs of rotation and will continue this trend through the overnight hours. A Tornado Watch is up for the area until 7 AM Sunday, this is why we remain weather aware.

WEATHER AWARE NOW – 7AM: Once this line moves eastward the threat of tornadoes will diminish for east central Alabama, but for West Central Georgia additional outer bands will pose a tornado risk through 7 AM ET.

This will be with the center of circulation as it advances eastward the tornado threat also increases. Alabama’s risk will need to be watched one last time in the overnight.

The center of the post remnants of Claudette has slowed down and we are on the right most quadrant pushing into the ridge across the Atlantic.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: As the remnants of Claudette moves into the Carolinas, we start to see some clearing across east Alabama around late morning and into the early afternoon. On the Georgia side, expect clearing to start in the afternoon with a few breaks as this system leaves for a dry second half of Father’s Day.