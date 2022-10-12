COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a cold front that is currently bringing showers and storms to the valley that will continue through the evening. There will be a brief lull in shower and thunderstorm activity until the physical cold front moves through overnight. A few of these storms will have the capability of producing some strong gusty winds.

After some morning showers and storms, conditions should start to improve throughout the day for Thursday. Winds will gradually start to become gusty out of the northwest after the frontal passage.

Friday and the weekend looks seasonable and dry again as we are in between storm systems. A series of fronts will move through the region starting next week. Front number one will bring a few showers back to the area followed by a stronger front that will reinforce some cold Canadian air for midweek. Afternoon highs are projected to stay in the upper 60s.

A quick check of the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl moving slowly across the Bay of Campeche before changing directions and moving back towards Mexico making landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

