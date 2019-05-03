WEATHER AWARE: Few strong storms late Saturday into early Sunday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

No spoilers for your Friday night plans. We are tracking another storm system that will impact the weekend, but definitely not an all day spoiler.

Saturday is looking good for all activities early in the day, but good day time heating will add support for a good shortwave kicking out ahead of a cold front early evening into Saturday night.

As this storm system moves in we will watch for the potential for a few bowing segments along the wave, with damaging wind, brief torrential rain and street flooding. Low threat for a weak spin-up tornado.